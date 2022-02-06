Priti Patel celebrates new immigration plan to protect the British public | UK | News





Last month, the Home Secretary agreed on a historic returns agreement with Serbia. The pact will mean quicker removals and will help protect the UK’s borders and communities in line with the British Government’s New Plan for Immigration.

This agreement came after another successful agreement with Albania, signed by Ms Patel in July last year. In May 2021, the UK government signed a landmark migration agreement with India to support people coming to the UK through legal routes, while strengthening the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. Now, Ms Patel took to Twitter to celebrate the new immigration agreements. The Home Secretary tweeted: “We are delivering on our promise to protect the British public, speeding up the removal of foreign criminals and those with no right to be here.

“These agreements we have signed so far are part of our fair but firm new plan for immigration.” The spokesperson added: “We have urged the department to take account of user need for a more frequent publication, which would include information on the strengths and limitations of these statistics and how this impacts use.” However, the decision to ditch daily figures would be a mistake, according to several MPs. Natalie Elphicke, the Tory MP for Dover, said: “This is not a statistical exercise – this is a serious crisis where people are exploited by criminal gangs on a daily basis and lives are tragically lost. READ MORE: Priti Patel lashes Macron after France blasts UK on Channel crossings

According to reports, the Home Office will ditch the publication of daily figures showing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel. The department will only publish figures every three months after the official statistics watchdog said data of the crossings needed to be more thoroughly checked before publication. The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) said the decision to publish quarterly had been taken by the Home Office. It said: “We have urged the department to take account of user need for a more frequent publication.

“The decision to release this on a quarterly basis, rather than more frequently, is a decision that has been made by the department.” They added the organisation understood the Home Office’s view that quarterly publication would ensure statistics were “put into the longer term and wider immigration and asylum context and so better support the public debate and understanding”. This comes as Ms Patel was warned as many as 65,000 migrants could cross the Channel this year in the “worst-case scenario”.

In January, more than 940 people have made the perilous journey across the English Channel. According to the Telegraph, this was more than four times the number in the same month last year. In response to this, the Government announced the military will be in charge of stemming the surge of migrants crossing the Channel.









