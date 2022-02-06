



Barry watched the Coronation back in 1953 and spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about his experiences as a 15-year-old teenager. He said: “There were modern elements to the 1953 Coronation but the only real modern element was the televising. “Although, it wasn’t quite unprecedented because there were cameras in the abbey for the marriage of Philip and Elizabeth. But this was a huge breakthrough. “I remember the Coronation – I was a teenager and it was awful! READ MORE: The royal whose favourite perfume costs £245 – & not Kate or Meghan

“We didn’t have a television set, but we did go round to a neighbour – I was bored to tears! “The most irritating thing about it was that the picture kept on fading and all you could hear was Richard Dimbleby talking in the background. “For a youngster, it was unbelievably boring – we got out as quickly as we could! “But when people say they went out and bought televisions for the Coronation – that needs a slight amendment to it because the thing that really persuaded so many people was the FA Cup final which happened before the Coronation! DON’T MISS:

“That’s why so many people went out and bought televisions was because of the FA Cup final,” the expert noted. Barry went on to explain his admiration for the Queen. He added: “The Queen is remarkable. She’s had some faults but they’re not really her faults – they’re the faults of the people around her. “She started going wrong when she fed the imperial message early on in the reign and indeed while she was a Princess talking about the empire and all the rest of it when it was quite clearly falling apart!

“The public expected too much of them so when there was a hiccup it was always exaggerated. “If it was an ordinary family they would take it on the chin. But in terms of the Royal Family, it becomes magnified. “But the Royal Family also expected too much of the public. “Up until the stage when the Queen started to open up the castles, they expected the public to behave themselves and not become embroiled in royal affairs. “So there was a fault on both sides which made it increasingly difficult. “Whether Prince Charles will make a success of it or not is an open question and we’ll only know that by the experience.”









