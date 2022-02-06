



Just hours before the beginning of the historic Platinum Jubilee, the Queen issued a groundbreaking statement in which she clearly expressed her wish Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will one day be known as Queen Consort rather than Princess Consort. While royal commentators have praised Her Majesty for paving the way to a smooth succession, many members of the public appeared to have been left concerned by the sovereign’s references to the end of her reign.

An analysis run for Bed Kingdom claimed online searches for “how is the Queen” in the UK skyrocketed to 1,306 percent on February 5. This marks an interest in the Queen’s health state 13 times higher than the average search volume. A spokesperson for Bed Kingdom commented on the findings: “Queen Elizabeth II is perhaps the most famous figure in British history and her words have undoubtedly made the global headlines around the world. “The Queen has always stood by her mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’, and therefore any statements made by Her Majesty are thoroughly thought out and incredibly meaningful.

“It is fascinating to see her detail her hopes for Prince Charles’ future reign as she offers the public a rare glimpse into her more personal thoughts and feelings with these findings highlight the impact this statement has had across the country.” The search for “how is the Queen” also rose above average on Friday afternoon after Buckingham Palace released pictures of the sovereign looking at Jubilee memorabilia. The analysis also showed Google search for “the Queen” rose 554 percent since the statement was released. Similarly, the search volume for “Queen Camilla” spiked 3,336 percent above the average volume in one day. READ MORE: Tensions as Kate goes head to head with other royal

Prior to releasing her statement, the Queen stepped out of Wood Farm, the five-bedroom cottage in Norfolk where she is believed to be staying, to carry out her first engagement of the year. The 95-year-old sovereign hosted a tea party in the ballroom at Sandringham House for local charities West Norfolk Befriending and Little Discoverers and the Norfolk branch of the Women’s Institute – of which she is a historic member. The monarch moved around the ballroom with the help of a light walking stick. Nevertheless, she appeared on sparkling form as she chatted with her guests and cracked jokes while cutting a cake bearing the Platinum Jubilee emblem. DON’T MISS

On February 6, the Queen became the first-ever English monarch to have reigned for 70 years. The sovereign normally marks the day privately, as her Accession Day anniversary is also a reminder of the death of her beloved father King George VI. The sovereign referred to the late King in her poignant statement, saying: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.” While she indeed referred to the future reign of her son Prince Charles, the Queen also renewed her pledge first given on her 21st birthday to devote her whole life to serving the country and the Commonwealth.

The sovereign went on paying tribute to the invaluable service provided to her and the Crown by her late husband Prince Philip. She said: “I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it.” Acknowledging Camilla’s unwavering support to Prince Charles, the monarch later said: “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Senior royals are expected to mark the Jubilee by attending events and trips throughout the years. But the country will come together to celebrate the historic year during a long bank holiday weekend lasting between June 2 and 5. Among the events planned there is a special Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving and street parties.









