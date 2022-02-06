Dr Liana Semchuk, a Eurasia intelligence analyst at strategic advisory firm Sibylline, warned how such drills between the two nations could allow Russian President Vladimir Putin “quicker mobilisation” of his army in the event that he gives the green flag for an invasion of Ukraine.

Dr Semchuk went on to stress how the presence of the Russian army in Belarus could also be a major area of contention in years to come as President Putin could use the nation as his backyard to keep hundreds of thousands of soldiers on the edge of Europe is an affront to Nato.

Explaining the relationship between Mr Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Dr Semchuk said how while before Mr Lukashenko was “reluctant” to allow a substantial Russian military presence in Belarus, we have now seen “quite a few joint military drills between the two countries” which she said is a concern when considering Ukraine’s security.

She noted how more exercises planned later this month, on February 10 and 20 follow “substantial” drills conducted in September and November which the political expert warned could be the start of a more concerning era in the region.

The November drills saw Russian paratroopers conduct drops along the Polish border, two Russian soldiers died in the drills after their parachutes failed to release.

