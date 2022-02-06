Cyber attacks are a threat to Downing Street says Blunkett

Professor Ciaran Martin stressed such an outcome was unlikely as things stood – but nevertheless warned tensions with Moscow were such that cyber-attacks on the West could go beyond anything witnessed up until now. The cyber-security expert outlined his concerns during a webinar organised by Paladin Capital Group to discuss Russia’s cyber aggression against Ukraine and associated threats to US and European Organisations.

He explained: “These are very tense times and we can’t discount completely that Russian cyber aggression against the West could go further than ever before into unprecedented and dangerous territory.” “We cannot discount that, but I don’t think it’s that likely – but what’s very likely is that if things get worse, we’re going to face two serious risks that we’re all aware of.” He added: “One is that as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine in the digital domain, we get caught in the crossfire as Western economies did five years ago. “The other is that Russia sets its many cyber-criminals even looser on us as, effectively, proxies.”

Boris Putin’s Russia could in extreme circumstances disrupt the UK’s national grid

Russian operatives are “lurking”, said Mr Martin

In response to a question from the Express, Mr Martin added: “The UK is certainly a legitimate target for cyber intrusion by Russia and has had to deal with that for a number of years. “Some of that is espionage and it’s generally accepted. It’s not liked that countries spy on each other and the Russians are very good at gathering intelligence against the UK and the US. “This time last year, of course, we were talking in the US about the SolarWinds espionage operation and so forth.” There was evidence of Russian attempts to influence political discourse through cyber activity but less well understood was its activity centred on critical infrastructure – defined as banks, energy grids, telecommunications, water companies etc. READ MORE: Russia ready for full-scale invasion in 3 weeks

Ciaran Martin founded GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre

Mr Martin explained: “So you will have seen and indeed the UK has publicly said in the past, that Russian activity has been seen in UK critical infrastructure networks and plants down there, looking around, and so forth. “Now, the problem is, you don’t quite know why they’re there. When you discover them, they’re a piece of code. “You can’t ask them what they’re doing there and you certainly can’t ask whoever put them there what they’re doing there. DON’T MISS

Who will be taking over from Sir David Amess? [REPORT]

Last thing EU wants! Truss handed bombshell weapon in Brexit talks [INSIGHT]

‘Laser-focused’ Sefcovic breaks silence on Truss [ANALYSIS]

Mr Martin said the leadership provided by Joe Biden’s US was “excellent”

Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbass region

“And unless they’re activated destructively, which they haven’t been, then no line has inherently been crossed. “So what you could see in extremis is some of those presences on critical infrastructure networks being used to cause disruption. “So it’s plausible that in case of very heightened tension, that might see some energy disruption, or so forth if there was a presence on the energy grid.

Vladimir Putin profile

“It is reasonable to say Russian malware is likely to be lurking in some critical networks, providing, and this is key, there is no implication that a highly destructive cyber-attacks is therefore either imminent or likely. “The whole point of such presences is that this is a ‘building block’ presence rather than an imminent threat. “More likely is bits and pieces of menacing activity, major espionage campaigns, little bits of disinformation and so forth. “And I think certainly that is the sort of activity that’s seen as legitimate at this point.”

Russia vs Ukraine mapped