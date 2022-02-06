



Levi Bellfield is currently serving life for the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler. The 53-year-old is already serving time for the murders of Amelie Delagrange, 22, and 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell. If true, the murderer’s confession means that Bellfield is now responsible for at least six murders, making him one of the UK’s worst serial killers.

It also means that Michael Stone who is currently serving life for the murders could be a victim of a miscarriage of justice. He has now described in a horrifying letter how he murdered Lin and her daughter Megan, aged six in 1996. Bellfield also attempted to kill Josie Russell, who was aged nine at the time. In his chilling confession letter, he wrote: “I was wearing bright yellow marigold washing up gloves and holding a hammer in my right hand.

“In my car, I had a screwdriver, a lock knife, a hammer, yellow marigold gloves and a very long black bootlace. “My first intention was to just attack Lin. “But, I quickly changed my mind due to the screams and was worried she would fight back given the children were with her. “I approached Lin and held her right arm tight. READ MORE: Levi Bellfield victims: Who did Levi Bellfield murder?

The gruesome report continues with Bellfield stating how he also killed the family dog. He added: “I grabbed the dog by the collar and it bit my wrist. “I hit the dog and killed it. “There was blood everywhere and all up my legs, arms and shorts.” At the time of the attack, Bellfield was a nightclub bouncer he described how he stopped on the M25 after the attack. He said: “On my return, I stopped at Clacket Lane Services and cleaned up. “I used my T-shirt to clean myself and wipe my shorts. “I used bottled water.

“It was warm and I drove the rest of the journey with no top on. “I didn’t look out of place.” On his return to his home in Twickenham, South West London, Bellfield says he got changed and went to work. Bellfield ends his statement, saying: “Something like this has never happened to me, in the sense I’ve committed a crime and another person has been arrested for it. “I apologise to Stone and the Russell family for my heinous acts.” Bellfield is referring to the fact that Michael Stone is currently serving life for the killings. Michael Stone may now have suffered a miscarriage of justice after Bellfield confessed to the murders. He has protested his innocence since he was found guilty of the murders of Lin and Megan Russell in 1996, as well as the attempted murder of Josie Russell. In 2014, Josie Russell spoke about the horrific attack o that day in 1996 and said: “If I say I am thinking about the future all the time and think positive it doesn’t mean I haven’t forgotten about the past. “I do think about it and I think of the happy memories and things but I don’t like thinking about it too much. “I know how life used to be, but I have to think positive and don’t dwell about it.”









