Sponsored Video


“Right after I said it, I heard the audience and was like, what did I say?”

You know Shanna Moakler, the model and actor who was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2009, Shanna somewhat inexplicably called Khloe Kardashian a “donkey” when asked if she was going to attend her wedding to Lamar Odom.


David Livingston / Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, Shanna is also on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, and on a recent episode she cleared the air to fellow castmates Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

“She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloe’s wedding,'” Shanna recalled about the appearance. “I thought she said Kim, and I didn’t like Kim, and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’”


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Heroes’ Harvest

“Right after I said it, I heard the audience [gasp] and was like, what did I say?”


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Shanna also claims that she “didn’t even know Khloe” and said she didn’t deserve it — but when Lamar Odom also entered the CBB house, she also was nervous about being called out for her past words.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

“[W]hen Lamar walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope he doesn’t remember I called his fiancee a donkey on TV,’” she admitted.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

So far it seems like all’s OK, though.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.