“Right after I said it, I heard the audience and was like, what did I say?”
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2009, Shanna somewhat inexplicably called Khloe Kardashian a “donkey” when asked if she was going to attend her wedding to Lamar Odom.
In case you didn’t know, Shanna is also on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, and on a recent episode she cleared the air to fellow castmates Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick.
“She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloe’s wedding,'” Shanna recalled about the appearance. “I thought she said Kim, and I didn’t like Kim, and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’”
“Right after I said it, I heard the audience [gasp] and was like, what did I say?”
Shanna also claims that she “didn’t even know Khloe” and said she didn’t deserve it — but when Lamar Odom also entered the CBB house, she also was nervous about being called out for her past words.
“[W]hen Lamar walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope he doesn’t remember I called his fiancee a donkey on TV,’” she admitted.
So far it seems like all’s OK, though.