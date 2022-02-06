“My mother believed that I wasn’t going to be very easy to educate, so she decided to do the job herself,” she claimed.

When Susan was growing up, dyslexia wasn’t commonly recognised as a condition which led her to passionate charity work later on in her career.

In 1995, the actor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Birthday Honours, for services to dyslexic people.

She told the Daily Mail: “It’s so important to give dyslexic children self-belief because they can achieve so much.”

