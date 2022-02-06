On Monday’s episode of The One Show, hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were joined by BBC radio Two presenter Ken Bruce and actor Erin Doherty, who is perhaps better known to some for playing the role of Princess Anne in The Crown seasons three and four. The 29-year-old performer confessed extra scripts had been made for her on the long-running royal drama because of her character’s popularity amongst fans.

Jermaine gushed: “I’m hearing that they actually wrote extra scenes for you because of how popular your character was.

“Is that true?” he queried.

Speaking on The One Show, Erin responded: “I think so.”

She continued: “It still blows my mind if I’m honest, talking about the fact that I was ever in it.

“It is still such an immense show and it was such a privilege to be a part of, [even] talking about it now I’m a bit like, ‘As if that ever really happened?’”

