The Real Weapons That Inspired Star Wars’ Iconic Arsenal

The Star Wars universe is full of iconic weapons that feel like they could be real…and that’s because they sort of are. From their original creation back in the mid 1970s through to their appearances in the latest movies, and games like Star Wars Dark Forces, Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Battlefront 2, these iconic sci-fi weapons come from a place a lot closer to home than a galaxy far, far away. (Presented by PUBG MOBILE)