It is hard to deny the fact that the year 2021 saw a huge spike in cryptocurrency investments. Not only Bitcoin and Ethereum were high in demand but altcoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as well as terms like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse cryptocurrencies emerged to be no less than buzzwords. Out of these, one term that has been doing rounds for quite some time is “metaverse” – a parallel digital universe, where one can explore, meet people, and do many of the things you might do in the real world. If you have been looking for the top gaming and metaverse cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022, you are at the right place. Read on to learn more!

Enjin

Enjin is a platform that allows people to create, store, list, and trade NFTs all in one place. As this has emerged to be a platform with lower fees, most of the projects are showing an inclination towards it. Enjin coin is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that backs the value of fungible and non-fungible tokens.

Illuvium

Illuvium, a blockchain-based open-world RPG fantasy game, is built on top of Ethereum. One of the reasons why Illuvium is highly valued is because it is the first AAA game on the Ethereum blockchain.

Render

In this computer-generated world, we are always in need of visuals, which require a lot of processing power. This is where Render comes into play. Render is that one decentralized network that makes use of people’s idle graphics processing units (GPUs) to create those visuals. Additionally, Render can provide companies with state-of-the-art graphics in an affordable and scalable way.

Axie Infinity

Talking about Axie Infinity, it is a “battle game” where users battle their Axies (creatures or characters) in real-time. A point to note here is that each Axie is a unique ERC-721 non-fungible token (NFT) and AXS holders can claim rewards by staking tokens, playing the game, and participating in governance.

Decentraland

Yet another Ethereum-based “virtual reality platform” where you can buy, build upon, and monetize plots of virtual land in Decentraland. This platform makes use of two tokens — MANA and LAND. A point worth a mention is that MANA tokens can be used to pay for avatars, wearables, names, etc. on the Decentraland marketplace.

Metahero

Metahero is more or less associated with creating HD avatars of real-world objects and persons using 3D scanning. An interesting aspect here is that the company has even installed a scanning chamber in Doha that scans objects and creates their digital, 3D form for the Metahero universe. HERO, Metahero’s native currency has a significant market cap of over $494 million (the beginning of 2022).

Wilder world

Wilder World has grabbed attention as a community-focused 5-D platform that is home to several games and NFT-based projects. Here, the users can buy condos in Wiami (a virtual city based in Miami). Well, not just that – they can buy NFT cars as well to cruise the streets in.

Sandbox

If you have been looking for a virtual world where players can buy as well as develop land, build games, and create and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), then there cannot be a better option to consider than Sandbox.

Ethereum

The fact that the Ethereum network is the most active blockchain globally has made it a lot easier for Ethereum to be one of the top and most-popular coins on this list. This cryptocurrency is quite popular for purchasing real estate in the metaverse cryptocurrencies.

Bloktopia

Bloktopia is yet another decentralized metaverse that is built and backed by Polygon, one of the leading blockchains in the world. Bloktopia aims at providing an unprecedented VR experience for the crypto community.