



Sesame oil is a popular form of oil used in cooking, however, research suggests it could have some health benefits in the management of blood sugar levels. One study on rats found that those put on a six percent sesame oil diet for six weeks showed a reduction in blood sugar levels compared to rats who hadn’t been on the diet. The data isn’t just limited to rats, however, the same idea has been tried in humans. Another study, of 46 adults who took sesame oil for 90 days showed that the sesame oil reduced fasting blood sugar.

While this data is promising, more will need to be collected to confirm the efficacy of sesame oil. In the meantime, there are some generic guidelines provided by the NHS that can be followed. The national health provider recommends eating a wide range of foods including “starchy foods” such as pasta. Furthermore, other guidance includes minimising sugar, fat and salt intake. READ MORE: Chlamydia symptoms: The smelly sign signalling the ‘silent’ STI

Skipping meals is also not advised. What is advised is keeping active and managing lifestyle habits. Exercising at least two and a half hours a week and reducing alcohol intake alongside not smoking will all help manage the condition. Physical exercise helps lower blood sugar levels while the ingestion of smoke and alcohol in any capacity will negatively impact overall health. DON’T MISS

Losing weight without trying is another common symptom to look out for. So too is persistent vaginal or penile itching or experiencing repeated episodes of thrush. If cuts or wounds are taking longer to heal or one is experiencing episodes of blurred vision, consider getting tested for type 2 diabetes. If diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, there is little to worry about as it is more and more common condition with plenty of treatments, support groups and charities.









