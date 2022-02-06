It’s a worrying time for Arsenal as they have a serious attacking issue to solve, but it won’t be one that Arteta isn’t used to.

Since Edu became the club’s first technical director in July 2019, he has made signings in every position other than the centre-forward slot, and Aubameyang who has just left Arsenal, was the last striker that the club signed.

Arteta arrived in December 2019, but he is left with Arsenal’s previous striking options, and he could be faced with having no natural no.9 at the start of next season.

That’s why their January mission was so vital, but they have failed, and it could make for another dramatic window next summer as Arsenal become desperate.