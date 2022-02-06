Warzone Quietly Nerfs Caldera’s Money Drops

Call of Duty: Warzone players seem to think devs have nerfed cash after struggling to find it in Caldera following the game’s February 3 update.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been through a number of changes since it first released, although not all of these have been to the fans’ liking. Call of Duty: Warzone‘s latest update now seems to be leaving many players out of pocket in Caldera after a recent update.

Back in November, Raven Software introduced an update to Call of Duty: Warzone that included a big change to loadout drops. The update made it so that players would not be able to purchase loadouts until the first free loadout drop, which occurs around 10 seconds after the first circle closes on the map. This usually takes place within the first four to five minutes of a match, meaning that the majority of players in a match who die off quite soon would only have access to random drops they find around the map.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone’s Flying Car Hacks Have Invaded Rebirth Island

Players responded negatively to this change, and thus Raven software reverted the loadout change in a February 3 update. The update that implemented the loadout drop change seemed to boost the RNG of cash. Raven Software mentioned on Twitter that it intended to nerf the boost in cash on January 11. Since the loadout change was reverted, players seem to be finding less cash in Call of Duty: Warzone despite Raven Software not specifically mentioning the change in the game’s patch notes.

A new leak suggests that a new vehicle could possibly be added to Call of Duty: Warzone soon. This in turn could also affect buy stations and loadout drops, as the new plane, which is alleged to be called the Bomber, is said to be able to destroy both buy stations and loadout drops if its payload is dropped on them.

This could massively affect the way the game is played, as theoretically a player could possibly make it their sole mission to destroy all of the buy stations around the map. Raven Software, will have to be careful when balancing this new vehicle if it is added to the game, possibly by limiting the number of bombs it can drop.

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s cheating issue seems to have flared up again as well. Many players seem to be reporting encountering a large number of cheaters despite the inclusion of the game’s Ricochet anti-cheat system. Hackers seem to have found ways to bypass the anti-cheat system, which is causing many players to question the effectiveness of the system. Both Activision and Raven Software seem to be fighting a losing battle in this regard, as cheaters have plagued the game from nearly day one.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty’s Yearly Releases Should Slow Down Amid Microsoft Acquisition

Stunning Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Shows Player’s ‘Safe Place’ One Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan creates an adorable piece of fan art that showcases the game as the player’s ‘safe space,’ complete with Switch.

Read Next





About The Author