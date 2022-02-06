Coleen Rooney has allegedly banned footballer husband Wayne from going out alone after growing “sick and tired” of his behaviour.

The mum-of-four is said to want a “responsible adult” such as her brother Joe or someone else she trusts to keep an eye on her husband in the wake of his previous party antics.

Coleen, 35, and Wayne, 36, who began dating at age 16, have been married since 2008 and share four sons together — Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

However, the couple have run into difficulties over the years, including Wayne admitting to previous infidelities.



A source told The Sun : “Booze has been a central theme every time they’ve hit the rocks.

“He knows bad things happen when he gets drunk, that he loses control and makes awful decisions.

“Coleen doesn’t trust him or the people he is out with, especially when it involves alcohol.

“She very much sees him as a child who needs to be kept on the straight and narrow.”

The source said the chaperone would save Wayne from making “mistakes” and exposing Coleen to “ridicule and pity”.

OK! has contacted reps for both Wayne and Coleen for comment.



It comes after Coleen said she “forgives” Wayne for cheating in the past, even though it “wasn’t acceptable”.

Last October, Coleen opened up on her husband Wayne’s past cheating scandals as she confessed she’s forgiven him in a clip from the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary about Wayne’s life and career.

Recalling his infidelity with three prostitutes back in 2002, she explained: “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good. I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”

While Wayne added that he’s still dealing with the impact the scandal had on him and his career.

He said: “People still look at me in a different way. For me it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”

Last summer, the footballer issued an apology to his family and football club Derby County after he was seen chatting to a mystery woman in a nightclub before social media model Tayler Ryan and her friends Elise Melvin and Brooke Morgan, all 21, snapped him in a hotel room.



Wayne later told Sky Sports : “I made a mistake. I went to a private party with two of my friends.

“From me, I would like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round.

“I want to move forward on this. I’m grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs. I will do everything in my power to do that.”

When asked if he felt as though he was the actual victim of the situation, he added: “Listen, I don’t really wanna…

“Yeah, but I don’t really want to go into that.

“Listen, it’s dealt with and I’m looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday.”

