Ree Drummond’s husband was in awe of her when she came to rescue him out of a situation.

On February 4, the Food Network blogger shared a video on Instagram featuring her husband where he explained how she helped him get his car out of the mud.

In the clip, filmed as he drove them on their Oklahoma ranch, Ladd Drummond revealed that his car got stuck in a pond.

“[I] was trying to put my front tires in to break the ice and because I don’t have mud tires, my feet tend to get stuck fairly easy. I got a little too far in the pond.”

Ree cut him off during the conversation and asked whom he called for rescue. To this, the 53-year-old said with a big laugh:

“The most capable person I know. I knew you’d come help me.”

How long have Ree Drummond and her husband been married?

Ree Drummond and Ladd first met at a local dive in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, when Ree moved back from Los Angeles for a few months before relocating to Chicago. She said she felt an instant connection with her then-future husband, but it took him four months to call her and go on a first date. The duo tied the knot in 1996 in an Episcopal church ceremony.

On September 2021, The Pioneer Woman star shared an Instagram post commemorating her 25th anniversary with Ladd. The 53-year-old shared many images, ranging from her wedding day to present-day selfies with her husband.

Rae Drummond and Ladd are proud parents to five kids. As per her blog, The Pioneer Woman, the 53-year-old and her husband welcomed their first child, daughter Alex, 9.5 months after they exchanged vows. They again became parents to their second daughter, Paige, in 1999.

Three years later, the pair welcomed their third child and first son, Bryce, in 2002 and later had their youngest offspring, Todd, in 2004.

Aside from the four children, Ree Drummond and Ladd also foster a boy named Jamar. As per the blog, she said:

“Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Drummond kids range from 17 to 23.