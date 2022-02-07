The Queen announced this weekend Camilla’s future title will be Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King after previously stating she would be known as Princess Consort. Royal commentator Camilla Tominey claimed Her Majesty “moved a step further” and recognised Camilla as the future Queen Consort to spare Prince Charles the potential “controversies” a similar announcement could spark with him already on the throne. The Queen proved with her statement that she always has an “eye on the future” of the Royal Family, Ms Tominey insisted.

The royal expert told Today Australia: “She was always going to be Queen Consort because the wife of a King is always a Queen so they’ve moved a step further with the Queen herself saying this.

“I think the Queen decided, ‘I need to say this while I’m still alive and on the throne so that when the time comes there isn’t a debate’ about this because as well as having an eye on the past at the moment of course we reflect on her seven decades the Queen at 95 always has an eye on the future as well.”

The Queen issued a statement to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

Her Majesty’s statement said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

