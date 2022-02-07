A new study found that the Scottish Islands were likely colonised by women rather than men. By studying the ancient DNA from human remains on the Orkney Islands, the researchers found that during the Early Bronze Age, most of the population was replaced through immigration, but some descendants remain. During the Neolithic period, Orkney was a hugely influential cultural centre as farming first took hold around 5,000 years ago.

However as the rest of Europe moved into the Bronze Age over the next millennium, the island found itself being left behind.

Archaeologists have had a hard time understanding exactly what happened as the remains from this period are scarce.

However, scientists from the University of Huddersfield have made a breakthrough discovery on the islands’ fall from grace.

Study author Professor Martin Richards said: “This research shows how much we still have to learn about one of the most momentous events in European prehistory – how the Neolithic came to an end.”