Lord Frost gives update on UK’s participation in Horizon Europe

Science Minister George Freeman is in Geneva to explore collaborating with another “scientific powerhouse”. It comes after the bloc banned Britain from joining Horizon Europe, the EU’s key £80billion research and innovation programme, over Brexit disputes. The UK was supposed to contribute £15billion over seven years, but the delay has left British scientists in the dark over whether they will get funding, or if they will still be able to collaborate with European partners.

But now, Switzerland, which was also banned, may prove to be a valuable new collaborator if a deal is not struck with the bloc soon. Mr Freeman wrote on Twitter last night: “To Switzerland this evening for a two-day trip to explore a UK/Swiss science and research collaboration. “The UK and Switzerland are science powerhouses with huge, shared research interests. “Between us, we have nine out of 10 of the top Universities in Europe.” It is part of a masterplan the Science Minister is drafting up as an alternative to the EU’s project.

Britain is poised to strike a partnership with Switzerland

Science Minister George Freeman is heading to Switzerland to strike a partnership

Despite Horizon Europe being a part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, Mr Freeman has been forced to come up with a bold “Plan B” as British scientists face having their funding withheld. Should Foreign Secretary Liz Truss not be able to strike a Brexit deal with the bloc, Britain would be permanently excluded. Mr Freeman added: “14 months ago in the EU Withdrawal Agreement we negotiated to join the Horizon Research Programme. “If our Association continues to be blocked, we cannot allow UK science to suffer through EU politics. “So, I am developing a £6billion Global Britain Science Plan.” READ MORE: Biden slammed for ‘falling for Putin’s trap’

Liz Truss is looking to strike a deal with the EU

This looks to involve collaborating with other science powerhouses outside the EU, from Australia and Canada to Japan. Speaking to the Science and Technology Committee, Mr Freeman even agreed that universities in the US, Australia and Asia are of “better quality” than our European partners. But the Science Minister, who voted Remain in the EU Referrendum, still seems keen for the EU to welcome Britain back into its programme. He told the Financial Times: “Our position remains that we want to associate. “Hopefully, perhaps after the French elections and the resolution of various issues still being discussed around Brexit, the association will be possible.” DON’T MISS

Plan B” will mean Britain can collaborate with some of the strongest scientific nations in the world

But instead of being limited to partners within the EU under Horizon Europe, “Plan B” will mean Britain can collaborate with some of the strongest scientific nations on the planet. Mr Freeman has said it is a “coherent and ambitious plan for international science based on the elements of Horizon that researchers find most valuable”. He said these include “global fellowships, strong industrial challenge funding, innovation missions around tomorrow’s technologies”. He added: “Outside Horizon we have the freedom to be more global.” He has already given some British researchers a glimpse of what Plan B might look like.

