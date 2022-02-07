The second cheapest destination in the world for British expats was the gorgeous Indonesian island of Bali.

Backpacker favourite, Bali is extremely friendly on an expat’s wallet and also has incredible scenery to explore.

A two bedroom house with a pool and its own garden costs around £369 per month while a luxurious beachside property is around £1,109 per month.

Most expats will need to pay at least six months upfront but that does help to keep rent costs down.