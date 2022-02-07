Chelsea settle a High Court case brought by four former youth team players over alleged historical racist abuse | Football News







Chelsea have settled a High Court case brought by four former youth team players over alleged historical racist abuse.The men had sought damages for personal injury and loss over claims they were “subjected to a barrage of disgracefully offensive racist abuse” from two members of the Premier League club’s youth coaching staff in the 1990s.Lawyers for the men claimed Chelsea were “vicariously liable” for abuse allegedly committed when they were aged between 14 and 18.It was also alleged in court documents that one coach “would accompany that verbal abuse with physical assaults of a sexual nature”.Their cases were due to go to trial but a settlement has now been reached, a High Court judge was told at a pre-trial review hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.David McClenaghan, representing the men, told the court: “I’m pleased to let you know that a successful settlement agreement has been achieved between the parties.”

Mr Justice Sweeting congratulated lawyers on settling the case, adding: “The only thing to do this morning is to vacate the trial.”A Chelsea spokesman said after the hearing: “The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation.”We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated Player Support Service.”Hate won’t win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Premier League has released a video to reinforce the message there is no place for racist abuse and fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehateIf you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.Kick It Out reporting racismOnline Reporting Form | Kick It OutKick It Out is football’s equality and inclusion organisation – working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.





Source link

Related