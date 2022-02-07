Dan Ashworth: Brighton technical director resigns after Newcastle talks over sporting director role | Football News







Dan Ashworth has resigned as Brighton technical director to take a similar role at another Premier League club, amid interest from Newcastle.In December, Newcastle had been given permission to speak to Ashworth by Brighton.

Newcastle’s new owners were interested in appointing the 50-year-old as their new sporting director.Ashworth has now stepped down from his role with the Seagulls and begins an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.Former Everton and Rangers player and Scotland international David Weir becomes the club’s acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

