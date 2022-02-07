Night time symptoms can include nightmares, crying out while sleeping, restlessness, intense sweating, and feeling tired or irritable when waking up.
If blood sugar levels remain low for too long this can cause complications.
However, a person’s blood sugar can drop and they might not experience any symptoms.
This is known as hypoglycaemia unawareness, a condition that makes it even more difficult to treat hypoglycaemia.
