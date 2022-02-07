Jodie Whittaker isn’t the only key player leaving Doctor Who after this season. With the departure of one of the show’s executive producers and a showrunner, the team behind the BBC show want to assure fans that it will only get better and better.

The 39-year-old actress is the first female Doctor to hold the title and hopefully not the last.

Although the most recent series has been a hit with many Whovian’s, it is no secret that its viewing figures have not been as consistently high as previous seasons.

Executive producer Matt Strevens who is leaving the show after this instalment with showrunner Chris Chibnall, has put fans’ minds at ease.

He would like viewers to know that these are still very strong figures for a show of this calibre based on the current TV climate.

