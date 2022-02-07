The Community Services and Environment Commission is meeting this week to consider several potential changes to Plaza use policy – including a trial period to allow leashed dogs in the park.

The seven-member Community Services and Environment Commission (CSEC) advises the council on matters related to the preservation and enhancement of parks, recreational facilities and open space and reviews major event applications.

In January, the Sonoma City Council, as part of an effort to more clearly define the roles of the city’s lower commissions, asked CSEC members to consider a slate of ongoing issues affecting the downtown and offer recommendations as to what the commission’s role will play in finding solutions.

At its Feb. 9 meeting, CSEC members will discuss and make recommendations on a handful of topics – including whether the city should amend its longstanding no-dogs-allowed policy for the Sonoma Plaza, and permit leashed pooches on certain parts of the park.

Dogs on the Plaza?

Currently, dogs are not allowed on the Plaza. But the policy is difficult to enforce, according to city staff, and can result in conflict with uncooperative dog owners who “can become argumentative or passive-aggressive when informed of the restriction.” To avoid ongoing conflicts, staff is recommending a pilot period of allowing “dogs on leash” on the Plaza, with the exceptions of children’s playground areas and during the Tuesday Night Market during the summer.

In a commentary published Jan. 27 in the Index-Tribune, local dog advocate Bob Edwards urged the city to move forward with the trial period, saying “there is no health or other reason to ban dogs on leash from the Plaza.”

“Yes, very rarely a dog-owner will neglect to ‘pick up’ after Fido; a situation easily remedied with signage and waste bag dispensers such as those the city has installed along its miles of bike paths, where one seldom sees unretrieved dog waste,” said Edwards.

At the Jan. 12 joint City Council/CSEC meeting, however, City Events Manager Lisa Janson was more skeptical.

“When you have that many people on the Plaza and put dogs into the mix, I have witnessed dog fights, dogs charging into picnicking people on the ground and, at the end of a Tuesday Night Market, the smear of dog feces on the concrete,” cautioned Janson.

Climate Action

The City Council wants the CSEC to clarify its role when it comes to the city’s Climate Action Plan. Currently, climate action is under the purview of the Joint Climate Action Subcommittee, which is composed of two members of the CSEC and two members of the City Council. On Wednesday, the commission will consider whether to expand membership in the subcommittee or whether an entirely separate Climate Action Committee should be created to take up its responsibilities. And if either option is recommended, the CSEC will also discuss the number of members – and from where they’re derived – the committee will hold.

Plaza Special Event Permits

The current Special Events Policy allows for conditions to be placed on event permits by the Special Event Committee and the city events manager. In the past, the CSEC has sought to impose conditions on special events permits, such as surveying attendees as to their mode of transportation to the event. But there has been confusion as to the criteria by which the CSEC may deny an application for an event, as the CSEC recommended last summer for the annual Mexican Independence Day celebration, due to public health concerns caused by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the CSEC will recommend amendments to the special event policy in regards to the commission’s authority to impose conditions or reject applications for special events.

Restructuring the Tree Committee

The city Tree Committee consists of two members of the CSEC and one certified arborist – and reviews the potential impacts of proposed development to existing trees on or adjacent to a project site. In January, the City Council discussed the possibility of having staff, with the assistance of a certified arborist, assume the responsibilities of the Tree Committee. “The primary benefit is the reduction in staff time needed to support the activities of the Tree Committee,” according to the city staff report for the Feb. 9 meeting.

On Wednesday, the CSEC will recommend whether to have city staff assume the responsibilities of the Tree Committee or, if not, recommend ways toto improve the functionality of the Tree Committee while considering the limitations on staff availability.

Plaza Improvements

At the January joint meeting, the question of adding bike racks to the Plaza was raised, with CSEC members pointing out that a bike plan for the Plaza was developed a few years ago, but never implemented. On Feb. 9 the commission will discuss installing more bike racks around the Plaza, as well as other potential improvements such as upgrading the public trash stations, installing additional water bottle filling stations and upgrading the public restrooms.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. To attend, visit sonomacity.org.

