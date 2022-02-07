Imran penned: “Sajid Javid embarrassing himself by saying Boris Johnson saved us from Corbynism and refusing to answer the Keir Starmer slurs proves once again this Tory Government looks after themselves and their rich friends.” (sic)

While Maggie added: “Wishful thinking on Sajid Javid’s part -‘draw a line under it’.” (sic)

User Duke said: “Sajid Javid just looking an absolute fool. Why ruin your own reputation trying to defend Boris Johnson?”

Honey Bee tweeted: “Sajid Javid says couldn’t wish for a better partner in the Treasury. Could Mr Javid wish for a better Prime Minister? I think the answer, even if he doesn’t want to admit it, is yes.”

