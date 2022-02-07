Elden Ring dungeon locations | PCGamesN

Want to know where to find all of the Elden Ring dungeons? This open-world game has many optional areas to explore in every region, more so than any other FromSoftware game. These dungeons house some vitally important gear, from healing items and weapons to key items required to unlock new areas.

The dungeons are particularly tough as enemies are waiting to pounce on any unsuspecting adventurers daring enough to enter. Some even have deadly traps to avoid an untimely demise from a poison dart or a gargoyle tower burning you to a crisp.

We go over in far more detail elsewhere how to beat each of the Elden Ring bosses and where to find all of the well-hidden collectibles in every dungeon, such as the Elden Ring Ashes of War and the Elden Ring crystal tears. For now, though, if you simply want to find each one of the optional Elden Ring dungeons, you can find a list of their locations below.

Elden Ring Dungeon locations

Here are all of the Elden Ring dungeon locations listed by region:

Limgrave

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave – instead of heading outside, there is a hole to the right that leads to this tutorial area

– instead of heading outside, there is a hole to the right that leads to this tutorial area Stormfront Catacombs – northwest of the Church of Elleh, there is a statue looking at the dungeon entrance from the top of a hill

– northwest of the Church of Elleh, there is a statue looking at the dungeon entrance from the top of a hill Groveside Cave – north of the Church of Elleh and east of Stormfoot Catacombs, the cave entrance, which has a guard outside is by the cliff beyond the forest

– north of the Church of Elleh and east of Stormfoot Catacombs, the cave entrance, which has a guard outside is by the cliff beyond the forest Limgrave Tunnels – in the northwest corner of Limgrave lake you can find the entrance nestled in the cliff face northeast of the Church of Elleh

– in the northwest corner of Limgrave lake you can find the entrance nestled in the cliff face northeast of the Church of Elleh Murkwater Catacombs – you can find the entrance at the end of the stream that’s up the stream from Limgrave lake, but beware of invading hostile NPC that appears around the halfway point

– you can find the entrance at the end of the stream that’s up the stream from Limgrave lake, but beware of invading hostile NPC that appears around the halfway point Dissenter’s Cave – close to the beach in the southwest of Limgrave

Gatefront Ruins – just outside of Stormgate, there is a staircase in the middle of the ruined temple

– close to the beach in the southwest of Limgrave Gatefront Ruins – just outside of Stormgate, there is a staircase in the middle of the ruined temple Dragon-burnt Ruins – on the south of Limgrave lake

– on the south of Limgrave lake Post Town Remains – in the small ruined settlement east of Limgrave lake, you need to use the horse’s double jump to get over the fortifications to enter the dungeon

Stormhill

Forlorn Hound Evergaol – you’ll find a portal gate in a circular arena guarded by rock worms by heading up the hill as you enter Stormgate, then heading south once you reach the top before reaching Scavenger’s Shack

Those are all of the Elden Ring dungeons we know of so far. In the coming weeks, we will unearth the rest of the dungeon locations for you to find and delve into, so do check back with us soon.