An English FA statement read: “Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.

“The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

“On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

“It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe.

DON’T MISS…

Man Utd’s worst XI since Ferguson retired including Maguire, Sanchez

Rooney’s comments on being Man Utd manager ahead of Amazon doc

Rooney had a blazing row with Di Maria during Man Utd spell