Blue sky, mild temps ahead

A week of mild winter weather and sunny skies is predicted for Kamloops.

According to Environment Canada, the week ahead will see highs of between 4 C and 9 C, with a prevailing mix of sun and cloud over the Tournament Capital.

Monday is expected to get up to 6 C, with temperatures dropping to -1 C overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 4 C and 6 C. According to Environment Canada, temperatures are not predicted to go below zero overnight, instead hitting lows of 1 C and 2 C.

Environment Canada predicts daytime highs will get warmer as the week goes on, with sunny skies and a high of 7 C expected for Thursday. Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday, according to meteorologists.

On Thursday and Friday night the mercury are predicted to dip down to -2 C.

For an early look at the weekend, Environment Canada predicts the mild weather and sun will continue, with Saturday expected to hit a high of 9 C.

Temperatures appear to be a few degrees warmer than normal, with Environment Canada noting the average high for this time of year is between two and three degrees.



