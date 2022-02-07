“You know how they say, the pen is mightier than the sword,” he remarked.

“Of course, we can’t possibly know what kind of papers are on her table, but signing documents, especially in this kind of context, is also a representation of how do you use your power.

“So, even if she’s celebrating 70 years of reign, and looking back upon all these years, she wanted to make sure that everyone understands that she is still working, and she will keep on working no matter what.

“But then, there’s another interesting clue in the way that she’s got her hands, one over the other.