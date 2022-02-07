Sponsored Video

Ask George Thorogood about the secrets of rock ‘n’ roll longevity, and the singer of the 1982 signature hit “Bad to the Bone” delivers a unexpected grammatical analysis.

“That’s what keeps you going. People hear these tunes, and a prepositional phrase doesn’t hurt. You know, like ‘Gone With the Wind.’ ‘Blowing in the Wind.’ ‘Born to Be Wild,’ ” Thorogood explained.

“See, those are prepositional phrases, according to my eighth-grade grammar teacher. That stuff stuck with me,” he said.

“So you know, for a book or a movie or a song, it’s what you call catchy. That’s the idea, isn’t it?” he asked.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold more than 15 million albums and played more than 8,000 live shows since 1976 — and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the “Bad to the Bone” single, album and video.

Among their classic cuts: “Get a Haircut,” “I Drink Alone” and “Who Do You Love.”

On Feb. 18, the band returns to Melbourne for a concert at the revamped Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, which recently underwent a $4 million modernization project.



