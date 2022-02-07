“When it comes to drink, white wine is full of sugar so I might have the occasional glass of red. But I’m not a big drinker.”

The presenter also gave a stark warning about the hidden sugars that are in fruits: “Grapes are ridiculously high in sugar and so is melon, which many people think consists mostly of water,” she added.

“The only fruits my doctor likes are berries, such as blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, and pears and apples.”

As well as watching her diet, Hunniford tries to exercise regularly, although she claimed this can be hard to fit into her busy working schedule.