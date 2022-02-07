



Golda wrapped filming back in December 2021 and is now going through its extensive post-production process. Directed by Guy Nattiv and written by Nicholas Martin, the film will focus on the intense and high-stakes responsibilities of Golda Meir. The prime minister known as the Iron Lady of Israel; she was the country’s leader during the Yom Kippur War of 1973. Helen Mirren will be taking on this historically significant and important role, but her casting has proved controversial. Following outcries that she is not Jewish, the 76-year-old has addressed the situation in a new interview.

Her statement comes after The Pianist star Maureen Lipman admitted that the role required an authentic Jewish voice. The actress said: “Helen will be great. Good actress, sexy and intelligent. Looks the part. [But] my opinion, and that’s what it is, a mere opinion, is that if the character’s race, creed or gender drives or defines the portrayal then the correct — for want of an umbrella [term] — ethnicity should be a priority.” (via Variety). Her statement came near the start of January, with Mirren initially declining to comment on the situation. However, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the British actress opened up on the casting debate. READ MORE: Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ for London displayed in an exhibition

Mirren explained: “It was certainly a question that I had, before I accepted the role. [Meir] is a very important person in Israeli history. I said, ‘Look Guy, I’m not Jewish, and if you want to think about that, and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.’ But he very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went.” The star then broadened the debate by flipping the question on its head. She said: “I do believe it is a discussion that has to be had – it’s utterly legitimate. [But] You know, if someone who’s not Jewish can’t play Jewish, does someone who’s Jewish play someone who’s not Jewish? I know actors like Ian McKellen would, I think, take big issue with that because what happens then if you’re a gay actor? Shouldn’t you be able to play straight parts? Is this really a path you want to go down?”

However, Mirren did admit that she understands how “frustrating” it is for a gay actor “to see a straight actor giving, to your mind, a fake, simplistic sort of performance.” She continued: “There’s a lot of terrible unfairness in my profession. If there’s an actor who’s disabled, who’s brilliant but has had very few opportunities, and now a wonderful role comes along that’s for a disabled actor, everything being righteous, he or she should have that role. I’m from Essex. Can an Essex girl play a woman from Newcastle? I’m sure there’s a lot of fabulous lasses from there who would object to my portrayal.” Mirren finished by directly addressing Lipman’s statement that kicked off the discussion, saying: “I very much respect Maureen. And I love her as an actress, absolutely, I’d love to bump into her and sit and have a cup of tea and talk about it.” She then joked: “My only real fear, is if I’m really bad as Golda… in which case, I’ll be toast.” DON’T MISS…

There is no confirmed release date for Golda, though it will premiere in 2022. The first image of Mirren in the title role has been released, showing the actress’s unrecognisable transformation as the prime minister. Joining her in the film is Schindler’s List star Rami Heuberger as Minister of Defence Moshe Dayan. Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi will play Golda’s Chief of Staff David Elazar. Rounding out the main cast is Black Mirror’s Ellie Piercy, The Pianist’s Ed Stoppard, Blush’s Dvir Benedek and Fauda’s Rotem Keinan.









