Sponsored Video


Blood Pressure UK said: “A lack of physical activity is linked to high blood pressure, and being more active will lower your blood pressure.

“If you have high blood pressure, you should be able to be more active quite safely.

“But to be on the safe side, it’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor or nurse before you start any new physical activity.

“Some extreme sports such as scuba diving or parachuting can be dangerous if your blood pressure is not under control. You will need a medical certificate from your doctor to start or continue doing them.”





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.