Blood Pressure UK said: “A lack of physical activity is linked to high blood pressure, and being more active will lower your blood pressure.

“If you have high blood pressure, you should be able to be more active quite safely.

“But to be on the safe side, it’s always a good idea to speak to your doctor or nurse before you start any new physical activity.

“Some extreme sports such as scuba diving or parachuting can be dangerous if your blood pressure is not under control. You will need a medical certificate from your doctor to start or continue doing them.”