The Queen reportedly plans to attend a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2.

The annual Commonwealth Service will also be held at Westminster Abbey on March 13, and the Queen is expected to attend with other members of the Royal Family.

A source told the PA news agency: “In addition, Her Majesty will be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, continuing to mix both virtual and in-person events.”

Poignantly, the Queen is also expected to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.