Bennifer is here to stay, y’all.
The superstar has been extremely private about her rekindled romance with Ben — and says she’ll be keeping it that way going forward.
Jennifer recently explained that dating Ben in the early 2000s was “one of the happiest times of [her] life” but the attention around their relationship truly ruined things.
“We were so in love…But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life,” Jennifer told Rolling Stone.
But Jennifer admits that time apart helped them grow and created a better foundation for their new relationship.
“We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice. Having a second chance at real love…We learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed,” Jennifer shared.
And as for their future? Jennifer doesn’t think that breaking up is in cards for them.
“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” Jennifer revealed.
She continued, “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”