Julia Fox and Kanye West‘s relationship has been hyper-scrutinized since their fortuitous meeting at a Miami New Year’s Eve party just over a month ago.


Early photos of the pair attending a Broadway show preceded many, many others that surfaced online throughout January, as Julia and Ye appeared on red carpets across the world and in intimate spreads by Interview magazine.


As contention between Ye and Kim Kardashian — who are in the midst of ongoing divorce proceedings — continued to grow over the weekend, so too did rumors that he and Julia had hit pause on their fast-paced and notably public romance.


The breakup speculation mainly picked up after Julia scrubbed her Instagram page of all posts featuring Ye, and unfollowed a series of Kardashian fan accounts.


But, according to Julia, neither decision reflected the current relationship dynamic between her and Ye. In a video shared to her Instagram story yesterday, the actor said the content on those fan pages and negative comments on her own posts meant social media was no longer “a fun place” for her.


“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay?” Julia explained. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.”

“And I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments,” she continued. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh my god. You clearly only posted photos where you looked good.'”

Julia has addressed circulating opinions about her and Ye’s relationship before. Several weeks ago she responded to suggestions that she’s “only in it for the fame” or money during an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.


“Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life — let’s keep it real,” said Julia, after emphasizing that she “couldn’t care” about what people think of her personal life.


You can catch up on recent developments involving Julia and Ye here.



