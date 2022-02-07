Kanye West Deletes Instagram Posts About Kim Kardashian

After Kim called Kanye out for “constant attacks” and public manipulation, he shared several posts questioning their “joint custody” agreement and dragging the Kardashians for “playing games” with “Black men’s lives.”
Kanye West has deleted all of his Instagram posts blasting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, after their ongoing public dispute came to blows this weekend.
The months-long feud escalated on Friday, after Kanye — who is now legally named Ye — called Kim out on Instagram for letting their 8-year-old daughter, North, have an account on TikTok — something he expressed his distaste for in an interview last month.
Posting a screenshot of North’s account, Ye questioned why she was being “put on” TikTok, while directly tagging Kim.
“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” the caption read.
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote, before going on to call herself the “main provider and caregiver” for their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” she wrote, referring to the TikTok account that she shares with North.
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she went on. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
In response, Ye ended up sharing a series of posts to his page over the next couple of days, questioning Kim’s parenting choices and reiterating that he feels their entire dispute is being “one sidedly controlled.”
Directly questioning Kim’s post, Ye wrote on Instagram: “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address” — referring to another dispute they had last month, over their now-4-year-old daughter Chicago’s party.
Ye shared several videos on the day of the party claiming Kim had refused to give him the address to the event. “I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”
Later this weekend, Ye went on to repost several screenshots of tweets from right-wing media personality Candace Owens that criticized Kim’s message.
“I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children,” wrote Ye. “My mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door… I dream of a world where [dads] can still be heroes.”
Not long after, Ye shared another post calling Kim out for not letting him take their children to his hometown, Chicago — a subject they’ve previously clashed over, as was broadcasted during Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that,” he wrote, before questioning: “How is this joint custody?”
Ye went on to post several alleged text messages with Kim’s cousin, which appeared to confirm that they agreed over North’s TikTok permission.
“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” he wrote alongside the screenshots.
In the same caption, Ye appeared to address the Kardashians more broadly, referring to them as a “whole unit” and claiming he “gave that family the culture.”
“This is for every parent on either side [whose] kids’ futures are being one sidedly controlled,” he wrote. “I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called [erratic].”
“I gave that family the culture,” he continued. “If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back… A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”
Ye then shared another post calling the Kardashians out and claiming they play with “Black men’s lives” — an accusation he’s made before. When Ye claimed he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s birthday party last month, he also appeared to make a jab at the Kardashians for “playing games” and “taking the fathers out the homes purposely.”
“It’s a lot of people that’s not in a position where they ain’t got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby mamas be playing games, the grandmas will be playing games like this,” he said at the time.
Addressing the subject once again this weekend, Ye wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight.”
“I beg to go to my [daughter’s] party and I’m accused of being on drugs,” he wrote. “Then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing. Now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her.”
“These ideas can actually get someone locked up,” he continued. “They play like that with Black [men’s] lives whether it’s getting them free or getting them locked up… I’m not playing about my Black children anymore.”
With all this in mind, things then appeared to take a turn on Sunday after Ye revealed he’d been sent Kim’s phone number by the global creative director of Apple Music, Larry Jackson — who’s also the partner of Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.
“Thank you @larryjackson for giving me @kimkardashian number,” Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of their text exchange.
And shortly after revealing he’d been sent Kim’s number, all of Ye’s posts concerning their feud were removed from his page, with many fans guessing that the exes had attempted to resolve things between them away from the public eye.
Meanwhile, another person in Ye’s life who faced a great deal of attention this weekend is his current romantic connection, Julia Fox.
Eagle-eyed fans guessed that Julia and Ye had ended their whirlwind romance just a month on from going public, after noticing she’d deleted several pictures of the pair from her page and unfollowed fan accounts centered on their relationship.
However, Julia hopped online on Sunday to clear up any confusion around her Instagram activity.
“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay?” Julia said in a video posted to her Instagram story.
“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she continued. “I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”