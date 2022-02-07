



The Queen became the first British monarch to reach the milestone of a Platinum Jubilee on Sunday. Her Majesty ascended the throne on February 6 1952 aged 25, upon the death of her father, George VI.

She observed the seventieth anniversary of her accession on Saturday with a reception at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she was presented with a cake boasting a royal emblem for the occasion. She then spent Sunday marking the day privately. Royal author Nigel Cawthorne has commented the Queen is likely to feel a mixture of complicated emotions during her historic Jubilee year. He added the monarch, 95, can count on the unwavering support of her grandson and the Duchess of Cambridge in a year filled with difficulties as well as celebrations.

Mr Cawthorne told Love Sunday Magazine: “Thankfully, the Queen has the strong arms of William and Kate around her shoulders. “I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great-grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations. “The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions – everything from grieving her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved.” Although a remarkable achievement, the Queen’s reflections on her seventy years on the throne will be somewhat bittersweet.

A cementing of the most senior positions in the Firm, the Queen also gifted Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with a significant new duty to add to her schedule. The future Queen Consort was awarded patronage of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League. This was previously held by the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would not return to royal life after making the move to America in 2020. The departure of the Sussexes, added to the monarchy’s worries over the fate of the civil suit launched against Prince Andrew in the United States, will likely weigh on the monarch’s mind this year. Mr Cawthorne added: “It’s like watching the matriarch of your family – your mother or grandmother – getting older while issues are still unresolved.” He continued: “It’s obviously lovely to still have her around at the age of 95, but it’s rather daunting because the rest of the family seem to be in such a mess. “We’ve depended on the Queen for most of our entire lifetimes and I’m not sure anyone else is up to the job.”









Source link

Related