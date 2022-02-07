Kate Middleton wore a £179 Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit jumper in cream to read storybooks to children on a CBeebies programme, which will air on February 13. This will be in honour of Children’s Mental Health Week, according to Kensington Palace. In the photograph released, Kate poses to highlight her reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, which takes place between February 7-13.

The Duchess chose to read ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark’ by Jill Tomlinson to align with this year’s theme of ‘Growing Together’.

‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark’ read by the Duchess will air at 6.50pm on Sunday, February 13.

Kate also stunned in a pair of light blue jeans from & Other Stories, which the Duchess has worn before.

Royal fans took to Twitter to praise the Duchess’ casual and comfortable style.

