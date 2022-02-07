Kate Middleton will be reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark the programme’s 20th anniversary, which coincides with Children’s Mental Health Week.

Kate, who is said to be “worried” for Prince Louis’ future, will be reading Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, which links with this year’s Mental Health Week theme of “growing together”.

The Duchess, 40, is set to have a crucial part in Children’s Mental Health Week by narrating the children’s story as organisers aim to raise the importance of prioritising children’s mental health.

This year, children and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally. The national week also aims to help people understand the benefits of trying new things and moving beyond their comfort zones.



Kate’s Bedtime story of choice follows a baby barn owl, called Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his personal fears.

Speaking of Kate’s contribution to the week, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme.



“I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

While Kate is the first Royal to take on the CBeebies Bedtime Story, she’s far from the first famous face to appear on the show. Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hiddleston, Dolly Parton, and Tom Hardy have all previously stopped by.

This comes after it was announced Kate is set to take over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union this week, a role previously held by Prince Harry.



Kate has been appointed after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ditched their royal duties when they relocated to the US.

Following the announcement, the mum of three said she couldn’t wait to work with “two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been appointed with patronage, as it was announced she is stepping in to replace the Duchess of Sussex as patron of the National Theatre.



Meghan’s mother-in-law Camilla, 74, will now be taking on the job after she was initially left “miffed'” when she missed out on the role in 2019.

A source told the Sunday Times: “She really wanted it. She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark will be read by The Duchess of Cambridge on CBeebies at 6.50pm on Sunday 13 February. CBeebies and CBBC celebrate 20 years on air on Friday 11 February.

