Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have portrayed Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for four seasons.
Reilly says she and Hauser are “lucky to have found each other.”
Hauser credits creator Taylor Sheridan for “putting these two kids together.”
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has played the feisty Beth Dutton for four seasons. By her side the whole time has been Cole Hauser, who plays her on-screen love interest, and Dutton ranch hand Rip Wheeler. Both Reilly and Hauser can’t help but gush about each other in interviews, making it clear they absolutely adore each other. According to Reilly, she and Hauser are “so lucky to have found each other.”
Cole Hauser credits ‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan for ‘putting these two kids together’
When fans met Beth and Rip in season 1 of Yellowstone, the duo had reconnected after being apart for a while in their on-again, off-again relationship that started when they were teenagers. Throughout four seasons, the couple has been on an emotional journey that culminated with their wedding in the season 4 finale.
