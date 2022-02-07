Sponsored Video


  • Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have portrayed Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for four seasons.
  • Reilly says she and Hauser are “lucky to have found each other.”
  • Hauser credits creator Taylor Sheridan for “putting these two kids together.”
Yellowstone Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in an image from season 3

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser | Paramount

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has played the feisty Beth Dutton for four seasons. By her side the whole time has been Cole Hauser, who plays her on-screen love interest, and Dutton ranch hand Rip Wheeler. Both Reilly and Hauser can’t help but gush about each other in interviews, making it clear they absolutely adore each other. According to Reilly, she and Hauser are “so lucky to have found each other.”



