ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has played the feisty Beth Dutton for four seasons. By her side the whole time has been Cole Hauser, who plays her on-screen love interest, and Dutton ranch hand Rip Wheeler. Both Reilly and Hauser can’t help but gush about each other in interviews, making it clear they absolutely adore each other. According to Reilly, she and Hauser are “so lucky to have found each other.”

When fans met Beth and Rip in season 1 of Yellowstone, the duo had reconnected after being apart for a while in their on-again, off-again relationship that started when they were teenagers. Throughout four seasons, the couple has been on an emotional journey that culminated with their wedding in the season 4 finale.

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Opens Up About Beth Keeping THAT Secret from Rip — ‘One Would Say She Should Tell Him’

Hauser told Cinema Blend that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has done a “fantastic job of putting these two kids together.” He says that Sheridan has given fans the opportunity to see Rip and Beth grow and their hearts be more open. The couple has “navigated different waters together,” and they’ve found “a stronger bond through those waters.”

Cole Hauser says it’s ‘wonderful’ working with Kelly Reilly

During season 4, Hauser says that Rip and Beth faced even more obstacles in their relationship. But, it was “wonderful doing it with Kelly.”

“She’s one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with, and working with her on this relationship has just been so much fun,” Hauser said.

Reilly’s comments about Hauser are nearly identical. She says Hauser is her “buddy,” and they’ve become “such good friends” after working together for the past four years.

The ‘Yellowstone’ co-stars are ‘lucky to have found each other’

Reilly told Looper that she and Hauser trust each other because they’re good friends. What makes their professional relationship special is that the level of trust they have allows them to “go as far as we go” into their work with one another.