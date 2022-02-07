Kerry Katona reveals she’s decided to move house after robbery made her feel 'violated'

Kerry Katona has revealed her plans to move house, admitting that she doesn’t feel safe after her robbery nightmare in December. Kerry, 41, was left devastated when her Range Rover was stolen while she was out shopping. Just 11 days later, her fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s car was taken from outside their home.

Now, the former Atomic Kitten star says the family won’t be staying in the family home she currently rents – and that she can’t wait to buy her own place. Writing in her weekly new! column, she said: “I can’t wait to move out.” Sign up – for free! – to see what else our always frank and fearless columnist has to say.

Burglary nightmare





Denise Van Outen has revealed that thieves broke into her home and rifled through her underwear drawer, which left a lasting effect on her.

She says she had to take steps to make her home a safer place. I can totally sympathise with Denise, as I had to up our security after our burglary.

It really is a horrible feeling knowing that someone has been to your home. You feel violated. I still don’t feel safe.

I can’t wait to move out and buy our own house. We’re currently renting where we are and I previously said that we would potentially think about buying it, but we’ve decided otherwise. But we’ll still stay in the area.

Manifestation really works





Cara Delevingne says she’s manifesting having a baby in the future by buying clothes for her non-existent child. I’m a huge believer in manifestation and visualisation – it’s a big part of mine and Ryan’s lives.

I would recommend it to anyone. I truly believe it works. I always write down my affirmations and appreciations every day. Obviously it’s not just about manifesting something, you also have to put in the work.

You can’t just speak a baby into existence – Cara will need some sperm for that! But I think manifestation really helps.

Posh’s plain nosh





Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables every day for 25 years, according to her hubby David.

He admitted that the only time she’s shared something with him was when she was pregnant with their daughter Harper.

B***dy hell, that’s very healthy! No wonder she’s so slim. She needs to get a kebab down her neck! To be honest, I wish I could eat something as healthy as that every day. As I write this I’m currently sitting eating a bag of Haribos!

I’m really hating the way I look at the moment, which causes me to comfort eat, and then I hate myself even more.

Happy birthday, Lilly!



It was my Lilly’s birthday last week. I can’t believe I have a 19 year old! I’m so proud of the beautiful woman she’s grown up to be. I’m treating her to a girly weekend away. I’ve booked some spa treatments at a hotel for us, and we’re going to have some mum and daughter time.

It’ll be just the two of us, which is quite rare, so I’m looking forward to that. And then Molly turns 21 in August. I don’t know where the time has gone. I feel old!

