Zouma could face prosecution after the RSPCA received at least one complaint about the video that emerged on Snapchat on Sunday.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”

Other animal cruelty charities have reacted to the video, including Dr Maggie Roberts of Cats Protection.

“The police work closely with the RSPCA to investigate cases of animal cruelty. Cats are sentient beings and experience pain and fear. Beating up a cat will only cause it to suffer physically and mentally,” she explained.

“We noticed that some people viewing the video online thought it was funny. We can assure them that this is not a laughing matter.”

