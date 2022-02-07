Since then, according to the Financial Times, the Council’s portfolio has expanded to finance the development of the town centre, business parks and local amenities.

However, the Council has come under fire for its 2019 investment of £18million in a 50 percent stake in Scottish energy firm Together Energy.

The company went bust last month, along with other small energy suppliers as the global cost of natural gas soared, reportedly leaving the Council with an exposure of £52million.

The Council told the FT that it does not expect to lose anywhere near that number following administration proceedings.