



Metropolitan Police forces have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Enfield, north London. They confirmed a teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force said they were called to the area at 6.10pm on Monday after receiving reports of a stabbing incident. The suspect remains in custody.

The police attended the scene alongside paramedics. In a statement, the Met Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation in north London. “Police were called to Ayley Croft in Enfield, at 18.10hrs on Monday, 7 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). “A male, believed to be 18 years old, was found with stab wounds.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.” The Met Police said the victim’s family have been made aware of the incident. They added the scene has been cordoned off. “Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed. “A crime scene has been put in place. “A teenage boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. “He has been taken into custody.

“Enquiries continue.” The force made an appeal for information related to the attack, with the option to remain unidentified. “Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5753/07Feb. “To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”









