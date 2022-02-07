Louise Redknapp has shared a sad update with her 733,000 Twitter followers. Posting earlier tonight, the singer shared how she has “said goodbye” to her beloved dog Blu.
In an emotional statement on Instagram, Louise shared a series of photos of her and her dog.
Alongside these, she wrote: “I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning.
“I am going to miss you so much my darling girl your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say ‘bed time’ and getting on mummy’s bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day.
“I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.”
Fans of the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant have also reached out with their condolences.
Jamesbenthom wrote: “Always so hard to say goodbye. Sending love and comfort to you and yours.”
Andy_4202 added: “I am so sorry for your loss. I’m sure Blu was happy every single day of her life with you.
“When it’s done right, having a dog is adding a member to your family so it makes sense that it’s utterly heartbreaking to say goodbye.”