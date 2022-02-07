While many of us have cultivated new relationships on campus, maintaining those relationships can present new challenges. These relationships can vary from person to person (think friends, partners, family members, boss, coworkers, etc.), but healthy relationships all share a few core traits.

Under each section, you will find a quick guide for ‘red’ and ‘green’ flags in relationships. Green flags are behaviors that promote healthy, strong relationships. Red flags, on the other hand, will help you identify behaviors, patterns or dynamics that can be unhealthy or abusive.

Learn more about healthy, unhealthy and abusive behaviors