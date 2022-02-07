More than a decade after its original release, Minecraft remains one of the most popular games ever made. A game that encourages endless creativity, Minecraft lets users craft and shape their very own worlds, something they can do with friends and family members by playing online. With Minecraft appearing on multiple platforms – including PC, home consoles, smartphones and tablets – deciding which version is for you can be a little confusing. The PC-only Minecraft Java Edition is definitely the version of choice for hardcore fans, but buying it for your child may not be as straightforward as it seems, especially if you’re transferring money using a Family Account.

Judging by the message boards, lots of parents have made the same costly mistake when trying to purchase Java Edition for their child.

The important thing to remember is that Minecraft Java Edition is only available to buy from the official website, where it currently costs £17.95.

Crucially, however, you can only buy a copy of Minecraft Java Edition using a credit or debit card, and not Microsoft Account Credit.

Adding credit to your child’s account won’t suffice. Instead, parents will have to either hand over their credit card details to their child, or make the purchase on their child’s behalf.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to use your Microsoft account balance to purchase this version of the game, you will need to pay with another payment method,” Microsoft explains.

It’s a little confusing, and we’re not entirely sure why this restriction is in place, especially as Microsoft owns the property.