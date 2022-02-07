Sponsored Video


As you can see, there are several cool designs you can pick from and even mix and match! Will you blow everyone away with a creeper hoodie or just chill in an icy white logo tee? I’m planning on doing both at the same time because I like to give off confusing vibes. 

But will looking this cool make up for the fact that I have the team record for the shortest Survival run? No? Well, I beg to differ. Plus, with the accompanying Sprint Dash DLC for Bedrock Edition, it won’t be all about dodging unreasonably accurate skeleton arrows anymore – it’s about who is the fastest. Put on your Minecraft x PUMA streetwear and race your friends through three interactive maps including caves and cliffs, a cityscape, and a jungle.



